Nike to Release ‘Stranger Things’ Collection of Shoes

If you’re familiar with the Stranger Things series you know that it’s set in a small town named Hawkins in the mid-1980’s.

The show is about to have its 3rd season released on Netflix, July 4th.

Nike has just announced a Netflix collaboration that includes a sweet collection of retro style shoes.

The Nike Air Tailwind, set for a June 27th date come in the special Hawkins High School colour scheme.

The Nike Hawkins High Cortez shoe will also be out on June 27th.

They will be available in custom high tops too! The Hawkins High Blazer Mid, coming June 27th.

Nike Hawkins High tshirts and hoodies too.