Things in Hawkins are changing… The boys aren’t playing D&D in the basement anymore, instead they are hanging out at the mall, and its a new season also! It’s summertime! While the kids enjoy their summer- the upside down is still lurking….

I highly recommend going frame-by-frame on the new @Stranger_Things trailer because: pic.twitter.com/rKfTZeZ1ba — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2019