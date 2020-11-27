NOW YOU CAN BUY BRAND NEW LUGGAGE THAT COMES PRE-DENTED

It’s always a bummer when your new luggage hits the conveyor belt at the airport and you see how it got beat up and damaged. So why not deny the luggage handlers the opportunity?

There’s a company called Crash Baggage, and they sell brand new suitcases that come PRE-DAMAGED. Their bags come scratched, dented, and beat up, so you don’t have to worry about what happens to them.

If you’re interested, the bags start at around $250.

