NSA Canada Released New Guidelines For The Return Of Slo-Pitch

COVID-19 has forced all recreational sports to be put on hold across the country. But as Provinces slowly start to reopen, each league will be issuing new guidelines in an effort to keep people safe.

The National Slo-Pitch League has issued some new rules for its season when the green light is given…

Here is the rundown…

Once gatherings of 25 or more are allowed, the league says a maximum of 12 people will be permitted per team.

No Sharing of bats will be allowed and no warm up either.

There will be restrictions for use of the dugouts and where the on-deck batter can stand.

Each batter will also have to pick up their own bat after a hit…

Game balls will be wiped with an alcohol based cleaner before the game and in between every inning if possible.

More rules will be written out in the near future… Slo-pitch just got even slower!

More