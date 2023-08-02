Old Hooters Building Downtown Barrie Gets a New Restaurant and Racing Simulation Lounge!

It’s been a long time since the snowmobiles drove up to Hooters in the winter for a little warm-up!

The corner of Mulcaster and Dunlop has been vacant for a long time, leaving residents wondering who or what will replace the legacy of Hooters!

The Mexican Restaurant that is currently on Burton Avenue will be moving in mid-August. And nearby will be a new racing simulation lounge taking over the former Circle K space…The lounge will offer three different levels of simulators for people to experience! This new experience should be open at the end of August if all goes according to plan.

The Endo cannabis dispensary will also be in this plaza…