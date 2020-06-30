Only 13% Of Working Parents Want To Go Back To Normal When The Pandemic Is Over

The lockdown has given people a chance to find new ways of balancing their jobs and family lives.

Most appear to be on board with this new norm, with only 13% wanting to go back to pre-pandemic ways of working.

Of the 1,500 surveyed, many working parents realize that a large part of their job can be done remotely.

Almost half – 48% – of those who worked in an office before lockdown said they were considering asking for some more remote work time.

However, the survey suggests that many parents are now really starting to feel the strain of homeschooling and working from home.

