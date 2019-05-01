Oprah Quits 60 Minutes And Announces A Canadian Speaking Tour!

Oprah has quit 60 minutes over the pronounce of her name! Oprah has been working with the show since last year but told

The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve removed myself from that…. It’s never a good thing when I have to practice saying my name and have to be told that I have too much emotion in my name… I think I did seven takes on just my name because it was ‘too emotional’. 60 Minutes begins with contributors saying their names into a camera.

No matter, Oprah is headed out on the road where she will visit five Canadian cities!

“Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear” will see her share personal stories and life lessons that have helped her along the way…The show is in support of her new book of the same name that was released last months. Her tour kicks off Friday, June 14th in Toronto and tickets are on sale this Friday!