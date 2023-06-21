Over 10% Of Music Fans Would Travel 800 KM For A Concert

A new survey from Price4Limo found that over 10% of fans are willing to travel 500 or more miles to see their favourite musician!

Blues fans go above and beyond, with 79% of them having travelled to another city for a concert or festival. New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas are the top cities fans visit for a performance.

18% of EDM fans would go to another country for a festival. Top artists music-lovers have travelled the farthest for include Pink Floyd, Slayer, Diplo, and The Weeknd. (Thrillist)