Over 10% Of Music Fans Would Travel 800 KM For A Concert

How far would up travel to see a concert?

By Kool Travel

A new survey from Price4Limo found that over 10% of fans are willing to travel 500 or more miles to see their favourite musician!

Blues fans go above and beyond, with 79% of them having travelled to another city for a concert or festival. New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas are the top cities fans visit for a performance.

HERE ARE THE BEST AND WORST TIMES TO BUY CONCERT TICKETS

18% of EDM fans would go to another country for a festival. Top artists music-lovers have travelled the farthest for include Pink Floyd, Slayer, Diplo, and The Weeknd. (Thrillist)

