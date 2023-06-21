Our Top Summer Moments!
It’s here, it’s finally here! Welcome Summer
From the smell of freshly cut grass and the aroma of a neighbour’s BBQ, summer is here and we’re soaking it up because we know it doesn’t last long!
It’s the favourite season of 51% of adults and a fifth feel that this year is going to be their best ever, a study has found.
Nearly a third of people feel good about this summer because they plan on hosting their loved ones often, while 30% have a busy social calendar or get-togethers with their family and friends.
The results also found 9% of summer lovers will be tying the knot in what is said to be the happiest time of the year.
OUR FAVOURITE MOMENTS OF SUMMER INCLUDE:
- Longer days/ sunny evenings
- Not having to turn the heating on
- Not having to wear a coat
- Being able to use your garden
- The smell of freshly cut grass
- It not being dark when the morning alarm goes off
- Eating outside
- Not having to layer up
- Seeing wildflowers
- Being able to get loads of washing done
- Reading in the garden
- Looking healthier from getting vitamin D
- The sound of bees and insects doing their pollinating
- Sleeping with the windows open
- Pub gardens
- Going to BBQs
- Problems just seem a little bit smaller when the sun shines
- Getting a tan
- People seem more friendly