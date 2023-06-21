Our Top Summer Moments!

From the smell of freshly cut grass and the aroma of a neighbour’s BBQ, summer is here and we’re soaking it up because we know it doesn’t last long!

It’s the favourite season of 51% of adults and a fifth feel that this year is going to be their best ever, a study has found.

Nearly a third of people feel good about this summer because they plan on hosting their loved ones often, while 30% have a busy social calendar or get-togethers with their family and friends.

The results also found 9% of summer lovers will be tying the knot in what is said to be the happiest time of the year.

OUR FAVOURITE MOMENTS OF SUMMER INCLUDE: