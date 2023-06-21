Listen Live

Our Top Summer Moments!

It’s here, it’s finally here! Welcome Summer

By Kool Mornings

From the smell of freshly cut grass and the aroma of a neighbour’s BBQ, summer is here and we’re soaking it up because we know it doesn’t last long!

It’s the favourite season of 51% of adults and a fifth feel that this year is going to be their best ever, a study has found.

Nearly a third of people feel good about this summer because they plan on hosting their loved ones often, while 30% have a busy social calendar or get-togethers with their family and friends.

The results also found 9% of summer lovers will be tying the knot in what is said to be the happiest time of the year.

Do You Sleep Less in The Summer?  It May Not Be Your Fault!

OUR FAVOURITE MOMENTS OF SUMMER INCLUDE:

  • Longer days/ sunny evenings
  • Not having to turn the heating on
  • Not having to wear a coat
  • Being able to use your garden
  • The smell of freshly cut grass
  • It not being dark when the morning alarm goes off
  • Eating outside
  • Not having to layer up
  • Seeing wildflowers
  • Being able to get loads of washing done
  • Reading in the garden
  • Looking healthier from getting vitamin D
  • The sound of bees and insects doing their pollinating
  • Sleeping with the windows open
  • Pub gardens
  • Going to BBQs
  • Problems just seem a little bit smaller when the sun shines
  • Getting a tan
  • People seem more friendly

