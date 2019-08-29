Parents Are Being Warned By Security Experts About Posting Back To School Pictures of Their kids!

So many parents want to capture their kid’s first day back to school or first day of school ever -by taking adorable pictures and posting them on social media!

The new trend in back to school pics by parents are Large T-shirts with the graduating year of their child who is only 5 or 6 now.

But security experts are asking parents to think twice before taking part in this right of passage and posting online.

Experts have warned parents against sharing first day of school photos across their social media accounts, as a staggering 30 percent of their online profiles are public – so anyone can see what they post.

Once security experts says;

“Before proud parents share their children’s ‘first day’ photos on social media, they must consider the potential consequences of what they post.”

He added: “These sorts of images can be used to gather personal information such as school, location, a child’s full name, or even birth dates to paint a picture of who they are.”