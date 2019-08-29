Some People Have A Gene That Means They Need Less Than Six Hours Of Sleep A Night

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, found more than 50 families who require less than six and a half hours of sleep to be perfectly fine the next day.

They were able to look at these families and isolate a gene mutation which they believe is responsible for this superpower.

It’s thought the need for little sleep is due to a gene called ADRB1.

When scientists altered this gene in mice, they slept for 55 minutes less than regular mice – which suggests that yes, this gene is related to not needing as much sleep.

Scientists are pretty excited about this…Not getting enough sleep is linked to an increase in the incidence of many conditions including cancer, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s.’