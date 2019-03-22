Parents Looking For A Nanny Who Will Dress As A Disney Princess For Their Twins!

The parents of twin girls are looking for a part-time nanny to help take care of their daughters, but there is a catch- you will have to dress like a Disney princess!

According to the parent’s add on a Childcare site, they are looking for someone to dress like Anna from Frozen, Moana, Rapunzel or Cinderella once a month and arrange Disney-related activities such as arts and crafts, baking and singing! The rest of the time, you’ll have to perform regular nanny duties while the parents are at work!

The parents say that the girls are obsessed with Disney Princesses (who isn’t) and they feel that this is a good way to communicate some of important values to them…

If you’re interested, you will make 40 thousand pounds which is about $70,400 Canadian. AND, the costumes will be provided for you plus 25 days paid vacation!

Here’s the full ad: Click here