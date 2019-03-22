$1000 Friday, March 22nd
- Quentin Tarantino’s latest film hits theatres in July. Will it be his 8th or 9th film?
(9th)
- What is the name of the mountain that has four U-S presidents’ faces carved into it?
(Mt. Rushmore)
3. What food is Hummus made from?
(Chickpeas)
- William Shatner turned 88 today. NAME the TV show he’s best known for, for his role of Captain James T. Kirk?
(Star Trek)
- Complete the proverb: ‘Don’t put all your eggs in one…’?
(Basket)
- What does a geiger counter measure?
(Radiation)
- ‘March Madness’ pertains to which US College sport?
(Basketball)
- TRUE OR FALSE: Danny Devito voices the character Duke Caboom is ‘Toy Story 4’.
(False- Keanu Reeves is)
- Kim can walk 4 kilometers in one hour. How long does it take Kim to walk 16 kilometers?
(4 hours)
- What is the INTERNATIONAL spelling of: Kilometre.
(K-I-L-O-M-E-T-R-E)