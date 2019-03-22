$1000 Friday, March 22nd

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film hits theatres in July. Will it be his 8th or 9th film?

(9th)

What is the name of the mountain that has four U-S presidents’ faces carved into it?

(Mt. Rushmore)

3. What food is Hummus made from?

(Chickpeas)

William Shatner turned 88 today. NAME the TV show he’s best known for, for his role of Captain James T. Kirk?

(Star Trek)

Complete the proverb: ‘Don’t put all your eggs in one…’?

(Basket)

What does a geiger counter measure?

(Radiation)

‘March Madness’ pertains to which US College sport?

(Basketball)

TRUE OR FALSE: Danny Devito voices the character Duke Caboom is ‘Toy Story 4’.

(False- Keanu Reeves is)

Kim can walk 4 kilometers in one hour. How long does it take Kim to walk 16 kilometers?

(4 hours)