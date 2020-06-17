Parents Wants Kids To Put Down Phones and iPads, New Study Says

After families were forced to spend the past few months in lockdown due to the pandemic, parents are done! Parents are done with kids spending hours on end glued to a phone, tablet, or gaming system.

Now that summer is here, however, it appears that many parents are hoping their kids actually go outside over the next few months. According to a new study, 68% of parents surveyed plan on implementing a limit on screen time this summer.

48% of respondents say that they have a digital curfew in their house. Experts suggest a balance of indoor time and outdoor time to try and avoid fights with the kids.

Experts also suggest introducing nostalgic fun like water balloon fights, scavenger hunts, and baking as some fun summer activities.