Participate in the Letters to Seniors Pen Pal Program with your Kids

During this time of social distancing, residents may feel more isolated than ever as we keep Long Term Care homes as safe as possible and restrict general access. To help, the County of Simcoe’s Long-Term Care and Seniors Services is launching Letters to Seniors, a Pen Pal Program to encourage school-aged children to write to and connect with residents.

This Pen Pal Program will enable residents to interact with young people in a meaningful way while also encouraging residents to contribute to the “future of their community.”



Handwritten letters are a tangible way to share old memories and create new friendships that will hopefully continue when things return to “normal”.​



To take part, children are asked to write a letter introducing themselves to a resident. Support Services staff will review and connect the student with a match at the home.



Please send your letters to one of the following addresses, Attn: Pen Pal Program

Georgian Manor

101 Thompsons Road, Penetanguishene, Ontario, L9M 0V3



Simcoe Manor

​​​​​5988 Main Street East, Beeton, Ontario, L0G 1A0



Sunset Manor

​​​​​​​​49 Raglan Street, Collingwood, Ontario, L9Y 4X1



Trillium Manor

12 Grace Avenue, Orillia, Ontario, L3V 2K2



Remember, we are all stronger together.