WATCH: Cast Of ‘CONTAGION’ Tell Truth of COVID-19

‘CONTAGION’ may be a trending movie on Netflix right now, but it’s not exactly real life.

The cast from the 2011 film have come together with scientists at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to spread the facts– not fear during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle all filmed themselves while at home in isolation, speaking to fans about the importance of social distancing, washing your hands “like your life depends on it”, and just staying home to do your part in ending this crisis.