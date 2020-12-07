Listen Live

FRIENDS Merch to Support COVID 19 Research

“Could this BE anymore of a t-shirt?”

Actor, Matthew Perry… aka Chandler Bing has launched a FRIENDS clothing line to help support COVID 19 research.

Matthew announced on social media Friday that proceeds from the limited-edition clothing line will go to the World Health Organization to aid fighting the coronavirus.

Check out the official merch store.

