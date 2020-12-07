FRIENDS Merch to Support COVID 19 Research

Actor, Matthew Perry… aka Chandler Bing has launched a FRIENDS clothing line to help support COVID 19 research.

Matthew announced on social media Friday that proceeds from the limited-edition clothing line will go to the World Health Organization to aid fighting the coronavirus.

What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts. Banana not included. Available at: https://t.co/dYExcFrkNb pic.twitter.com/9Gp2qU1viJ — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) December 4, 2020

Check out the official merch store.