Pearson Airport to Open Canada’s First Christmas Drive-through
There are many vacant levels of space at Pearson Airport parking garages and they’re about to be filled.
Starting Nov. 27th (until Jan. 3rd) 6 parking garage levels will be transformed into different themes for the magic of Christmas.
Polar, Canada’s first multi-level drive-through experience will offer a chance to enjoy a spectacular tour of the holidays from the comfort of your vehicle.
You’ll be able to explore:
- LED Light Tunnel
- Larger than life Christmas decor
- Crystal cave tunnel
- Immersed in gold filled scenery with lights and grandeur
It will be located right at Pearson International Airport. Advanced tickets are on sale now.
@theconciergeclub and @impactxm are proud to present Polar, Canada’s first multi-level holiday drive-through experience! Open daily from November 27th – January 3rd. Rain, snow or shine! Stay safe and cozy in the comfort of your own vehicle while immersing yourself in a multi-story photo spectacular suitable for all ages. This is not your average drive-through experience. This holiday season, expect more, and get more! Purchase your tickets and find out more at www.polar-drive.com ❄️