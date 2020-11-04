Listen Live

Pearson Airport to Open Canada’s First Christmas Drive-through

By Darryl

There are many vacant levels of space at Pearson Airport parking garages and they’re about to be filled.

Starting Nov. 27th (until Jan. 3rd) 6 parking garage levels will be transformed into different themes for the magic of Christmas.

Polar, Canada’s first multi-level drive-through experience will offer a chance to enjoy a spectacular tour of the holidays from the comfort of your vehicle.

You’ll be able to explore:

  • LED Light Tunnel
  • Larger than life Christmas decor
  • Crystal cave tunnel
  • Immersed in gold filled scenery with lights and grandeur 

It will be located right at Pearson International Airport. Advanced tickets are on sale now.

