Pearson Airport to Open Canada’s First Christmas Drive-through

There are many vacant levels of space at Pearson Airport parking garages and they’re about to be filled.

Starting Nov. 27th (until Jan. 3rd) 6 parking garage levels will be transformed into different themes for the magic of Christmas.

Polar, Canada’s first multi-level drive-through experience will offer a chance to enjoy a spectacular tour of the holidays from the comfort of your vehicle.

You’ll be able to explore:

LED Light Tunnel

Larger than life Christmas decor

Crystal cave tunnel

Immersed in gold filled scenery with lights and grandeur

It will be located right at Pearson International Airport. Advanced tickets are on sale now.