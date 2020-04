It appears that people are so desperate to dress up that some have been making it an event to take out the garage.

The event has been dubbed “Bin Isolation Outing” on a Facebook page and its to make people laugh! They say, “So basically the bin goes out more than us SO let’s dress up for the occasion! “

The page encourages people to dress up, makeup, tutus; whatever! Then post a pic online for other’s enjoyment!