People Are Lonely At Work ‘All or Most of the Time’

A few drinks after work used to be the norm for many. It was a time when alliances were made, as well as some ill-fated office romances.

But post-pandemic, the social scene at work has changed, and according to new research, our workplace social lives have never recovered from Covid.

New research has revealed that nearly six in 10 employees with less than five years of work experience are lonely all or most of the time.

A survey of hundreds of thousands of employee reviews found that discussion about loneliness has jumped 11% since January 2022.

In addition, positive mentions of ‘social life’ decreased by 39% since 2020, indicating workers are struggling to build meaningful connections at work and employers aren’t meeting their staff’s social needs.

While the death of after-work drinks might not seem like that big of a deal, it can have a huge impact – both for employers and workers.

Firstly, companies can hold onto their talent if they can provide a good social life.

One in 5 people (20%) of all ages said they would stay in a job – even one they didn’t like – if their work’s social life was good.

As a worker, you’re also likely to be more productive. In total, 79% of employees believe a strong workplace culture can positively impact their productivity and 81% say it impacts their engagement with their role.

And, when it comes to job satisfaction, nearly half (49%) of all workers say a good workplace social life significantly impacts their mental health and their future with the company (38%).

The vast majority (89%) said that a sense of belonging with their company is vital to their overall workplace happiness. Eight in 10 (83%) think workplace friendships are crucial, and 85% want to build meaningful relationships with co-workers.