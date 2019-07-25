Phil Kessel’s Pittsburgh Mansion Is Up For Sale
Check out his pad!
Phil Kessel was traded to Arizona so he’s selling his Pittsburgh mansion after four seasons! The former Penguins star has listed his Pennsylvania home for $2.1 million.
If you’ve ever wondered how an NHL star lives, thanks to the internet you can see for yourself!
The house features a ping pong room, a wine room, a movie room with just one single lazy boy-in the middle of the room. trying not to judge him,
but he also has a giant poster of Mariah Carey “Glitter” poster!