Pick Up Local Produce And Goods! Barrie’s Farmer’s Market Opens With A New Twist!

There’s something about the smell of the farmer’s market of just GOOD FRESH stuff. The scent Local baked goods, jams, cured meats, and fresh produce is better THAN THE CINNABON SMELL. (I’ll say it).

You may not get to enjoy the same smells, but the Barrie Farmer’s Market WILL be opening up this weekend on the 16th!

It’s the usual hours and set up, but business is not as per usual.

Everything is being done through a website, LocalLine. You shop all of the vendors goods, with a deadline to order of Friday at 8AM, and get an order ready.

Once you’ve paid and gotten an order number, show up at the usual farmer’s market hours with your order number and ID!

Park in the parking lot behind city hall and pop your trunk.

BOOM. You just shopped local, supported local business, and didn’t even had to get out of your car.

I think this is an awesome idea! It’s a great way for businesses to keep selling their stuff and stay open whilst all staying safe.

If you want to pick an order up, here’s where you need to go.

So buy some local stuff!