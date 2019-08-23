“POOP LIKE A CHAMPION” CEREAL IS AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

Now there is a cereal that has a promise in its name…

It’s a high-fiber cereal that’s literally called Poop Like a Champion. It’s available on Amazon for $12 per box. Yes, that is expensive for a box of cereal- but it just might be worth it.

It’s got two more grams of total fibre than Fibre One cereal, and five more grams of soluble fibre.

The reviews basically agree the flavour isn’t amazing, but you’re not buying it for the taste. As one reviewer wrote, “Works as advertised.”