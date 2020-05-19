Priest Squirted Holy Water On Churchgoers At A Socially Distant Service
Points for creativity!
Father Tim Pelc, who is a priest in Michigan recently went viral with his unique way of blessing churchgoers.
A photo was taken by parishioner Larry Peplin, who posted a picture of the priest squirting holy water using a water gun on the St. Ambrose Parish facebook page last month.
While the holy communion cannot be taken right now due to social distancing restrictions, the Father was looking for a creative way to bless the children…
As each car drives up for a quick blessing, the priest is seen squirting water into the car windows!
A Priest giving social distance blessings with a squirt pistol and what, I’m assuming, is Holy water. 2020 folks. pic.twitter.com/iDnYs33hs9
— Jeff Barnaby (@tripgore) May 15, 2020