Priest Squirted Holy Water On Churchgoers At A Socially Distant Service

Father Tim Pelc, who is a priest in Michigan recently went viral with his unique way of blessing churchgoers.

A photo was taken by parishioner Larry Peplin, who posted a picture of the priest squirting holy water using a water gun on the St. Ambrose Parish facebook page last month.

While the holy communion cannot be taken right now due to social distancing restrictions, the Father was looking for a creative way to bless the children…

As each car drives up for a quick blessing, the priest is seen squirting water into the car windows!