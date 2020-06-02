Tonya Ruiz has used Barbie dolls to mimic life during the pandemic and she nails it!

On her Instagram account @grandmagetsreal, Ruiz has been creating and photographing realistic scenes with Barbies since October 2017.

Her account is meant to show the activities Barbie might actually do in real life, like decorating her kitchen and working from a home office.

The post show quarantine barbie is various situations including Baking, binge-watching her favourite shows- all while social distancing!

Which one are you?