Return To Learn Guidelines Released For Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Role of Families

Families play a critical role in supporting health and safety in our school communities. The most important thing families can do to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19, is to screen their children daily for any COVID-19 symptoms and keep them home from school if they are sick or have had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Parents/guardians should also encourage their child to adhere to the health and safety measures put in place by their school, including following physical distancing, practicing good hygiene habits, including handwashing, and wearing a mask as appropriate.

We are asking parents/guardians to support schools by complying with the following:

Complete a daily self-screening with your child BEFORE they leave for school (a screening checklist will be provided to families before the start of school); Keep your child at home when they feel unwell;

Have a plan to pick-up your child(ren) promptly if they develop symptoms; Seek a COVID-19 test when your child exhibits symptoms;

In the absence of a test, have your child self-isolate for 14 days and be symptom-free for 24 hours prior to returning to school;

Comply with any order provided by Public Health;

In the event a sick child has siblings, please have all children remain at home.