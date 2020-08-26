‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Resumes Production On Season Two

ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire reboot, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, returned to production on its second season, following the COVID-19 production shutdown in March.

‘Millionaire’ is shooting in Los Angeles with a minimal crew and without an audience while following rigorous health and safety protocols.

During the first season, celebrity guests were featured that included, Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet, The Last Man on Earth’s Will Forte, Flipped‘s Kaitlin Olson, and CNN’s Anderson Cooper — playing for charity.

They were handed a new “Ask The Host” lifeline to make up for the lack of an audience. Season two will reportedly feature frontline workers and others severely affected by COVID-19.