“Riverdale” Will Air Its Final Farewell Episode With Luke Perry Wednesday!

The episode, titled “Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper,” will air Wednesday.

In a tweet the show’s producer said;

“This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on “Riverdale,” which is based on the iconic Archi comic book series.