“Riverdale” Will Air Its Final Farewell Episode With Luke Perry Wednesday!

grab the tissues!

By Dirt/Divas

The episode, titled “Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper,” will air Wednesday.

In a tweet the show’s producer said;

“This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on “Riverdale,” which is based on the iconic Archi comic book series.

