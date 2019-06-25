Roseanne Is Hitting The Road With A New Comedy Tour!

It’s been a little over a year since Roseanne was fired from ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne” over a racist tweet, but that’s not going to stop her!

Roseanne is hitting the road with Andrew Dice Clay for a comedy tour!

Barr took to Instagram Sunday to announce the Mr. and Mrs. America Tour, sharing a promotional poster of herself and Clay as the Statue of Liberty and Uncle Sam, respectively.

Tickets will go on sale next week!