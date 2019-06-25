Listen Live

Roseanne Is Hitting The Road With A New Comedy Tour!

Attempting A Come Back!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s been a little over a year since Roseanne was fired from ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne” over a racist tweet, but that’s not going to stop her!

Roseanne is hitting the road with Andrew Dice Clay for a comedy tour!

Barr took to Instagram Sunday to announce the Mr. and Mrs. America Tour, sharing a promotional poster of herself and Clay as the Statue of Liberty and Uncle Sam, respectively.

Tickets will go on sale next week!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On sale next week

A post shared by Roseanne Barr (@officialroseannebarr) on

Related posts

Avril Lavigne Announces A Tour!

Beth Chapman Back In Hospital

Carrie Underwood, NBC And The NFL Are Being Sued!