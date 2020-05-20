Listen Live

RVH Online Charity Auction for Healthcare Heroes

For the RVH COVID-19 Fund

By Community Line

#SHOWRVHLOVE Online Auction for Healthcare Heroes!

A Charity Auction for the RVH COVID-19 Fund

Our front-line Healthcare Heroes are prepared to take care of our community in the days and months to come but we need your help!

By participating in the #SHOWRVHLOVE Online Auction from the safety of your home you will support the expansion of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), help to purchase lifesaving equipment such as ventilators, and other priority needs.

Bidding ends June 10, 2020 at 9pm.

Items include:

Among the highlights, a round of golf with Dale & Charlie.

