Ryan Reynolds’ Expands the Line of “Boring” Conquer COVID-19 T-Shirts

Featuring: Ernie Coombs edition, Netflix & chill and more

By Darryl on the Drive

Ryan Reynolds has helped sell the most boring t-shirts of all time to support COVID-19 relief.

Conquer COVID-19 is comprised of physicians, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other volunteers who are working together to ensure frontline workers responsible for the health and well being of Canadians have access to masks, gloves, and other supplies that are essential in treating patients and minimizing the spread of the virus.

Seems like Ryan Reynolds has been hearing a lot of criticism of how plain and boring the Conquer COVID-19 shirt design is, so he’s done something about it…

