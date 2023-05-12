Ryan Reynolds Will No Longer Be Bidding To Buy The Ottawa Senators!

It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Ryan was said to be a part of the real estate developers team, Remington Group that put a proposal in, but it appears that their bid will no longer proceed.

The sale of the Senators has gotten a lot of press lately due to the high-profile celebrity names said to be interested in the team.

The Weeknd and rap legend Snoop Dogg have also been attached to bids.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced in November that a process had been initiated to sell the club.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died March 28, 2022, at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.