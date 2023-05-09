The Weeknd Now Wants To Buy The Ottawa Senators 

The Weeknd, rapper Snoop Dogg and Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds are all part of serious, competing bids for the NHL franchise.

It’s like watching a reality TV show… How many more celebrities will put their hat in to buy the Ottawa Senators?

According to reports, The Weeknd has partnered with the Harlo Capital Group, led by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, to bid on the Senators.

The Kimels were part owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins before Fenway Sports Group bought the team in 2021.

A statement regarding the potential purchase explains that “The team he works with grew up in Ottawa, so they know the market well, but he’s the largest musician (on the) planet right now. He has the most views, the most streams and he’s a hockey guy.”

The Weekend is now competing against a pair of A-listers for the franchise, including a fellow Canadian icon in Ryan Reynolds and rapper Snoop Dogg.