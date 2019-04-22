Saved By The Bell Cast Reunite!
Friends forever!
Some Friendships can stand the test of time and the cast of Saved by the Bell proves that they will be “Friends Forever” as they snapped a picture of them all out to lunch 30 years after the show aired!
Zack Morris, aka Mark-Paul Gosselaar in real life, shared a photo on Twitter of most of the original cast dining at Petit Trois, a trendy French restaurant in Los Angeles.
A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) were all in attendance !
But where was Screech (Dustin Diamond) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Marie Turtle)?
This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like… pic.twitter.com/RbbbcR7OvL
— Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) April 21, 2019
Here’s to Friends forever!