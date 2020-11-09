Scented Candle That Smells Like Aero Chocolate!
Yes please!
The candle comes from makers Lily-Flame and for a limited time, your home can be filled with the delicious smell of chocolate.
The Candle will come with a free box of Aero Bliss to enjoy while your candle is lit. Because once you smell the chocolate, you’re going to what to eat it.
There are four different Bliss-inspired flavours including Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Hazelnut Praline, and Peppermint!
You can buy online at lily-flame.UK