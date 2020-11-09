Bank of Canada Releases Shortlist of 8 Canadians Who Could Be on $5 Bill

From over 600 eligible nominations, the Bank of Canada has selected 8 candidates to grace the next $5 bill.

They are (in alphabetical order):

Pitseolak Ashoona : [c. 1904-1908]–1983 An Inuk Canadian artist who was elected to the Royal Canadian Academy of Art and received the Order of Canada.

Robertine Barry ("Françoise") : 1863–1910 A journalist and publisher from Quebec

Binaaswi (Francis Pegahmagabow) : 1888–1952 The most highly decorated Indigenous soldier in Canada; politician and activist.

Won Alexander Cumyow : 1861–1955 A Chinese Canadian public servant and community leader

Terry Fox : 1958–1981 A Canadian athlete, humanitarian, and cancer research activist.

Lotta Hitschmanova : 1909–1990 PhD Helped to found the Unitarian Service Committee of Canada (now called SeedChange), an international development organization.

Isapo-muxika (Crowfoot) : c. 1830–1890 A Siksika chief and diplomat who negotiated with the federal government on behalf of the Blackfoot Confederacy

Onondeyoh (Frederick Ogilvie Loft): 1861–1934 Mohawk chief, activist, war veteran, reporter, author and lumberman

The guiding principles for choosing the shortlist were:

Positive change: The shortlisted nominees should have changed Canada and Canadians for the better.

National icon: Their impact is known nationally across Canada.

Universality: They have had an impact in Canada and this impact should reflect Canadian values.

Uniqueness: They are uniquely Canadian and known beyond their local/regional communities.

Relevancy: They had an impact that is relevant today.

Like the recent redesign of the $10 bill, the new $5 bill will be vertical. Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, who is currently on the $5 bill, will be featured on a higher value note like the $50 or $100. It will take a while before the new $5 bill is released but the Minister of Finance will announce in early 2021 the next portrait subject of the $5 bank note.