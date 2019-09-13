School Doesn’t Prepare You For Real Life According To A New Poll Of Former Students
Bring back Home Economics!
New research says that 87% of people believe school failed to adequately prepare them for life as an adult, saying they weren’t taught the life skills they needed before leaving full-time education.
Most former students agree that they wished they’d learned personal finance, DIY knowhow’s and had more awareness on mental health issues.
Here are the skills people wished they were taught in school
How to budget money
How to handle money
DIY skills
Mental health awareness
Taxes and living expenses
Cooking and nutrition
How to buy a house
How our political system works
Effective communication
Online safety and data protection
Thankfully in Ontario, a new grade 10 finance curriculum has been introduced in an effort to help teens learn how to budget money.