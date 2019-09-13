School Doesn’t Prepare You For Real Life According To A New Poll Of Former Students

New research says that 87% of people believe school failed to adequately prepare them for life as an adult, saying they weren’t taught the life skills they needed before leaving full-time education.

Most former students agree that they wished they’d learned personal finance, DIY knowhow’s and had more awareness on mental health issues.

Here are the skills people wished they were taught in school

How to budget money

How to handle money

DIY skills

Mental health awareness

Taxes and living expenses

Cooking and nutrition

How to buy a house

How our political system works

Effective communication

Online safety and data protection

Thankfully in Ontario, a new grade 10 finance curriculum has been introduced in an effort to help teens learn how to budget money.

More