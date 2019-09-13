SNL Adds 3 New Cast Members Including The Show’s Only Asian American!

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” has added comedians Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang as featured players for the upcoming 45th season.

Yang joined SNL’s writing staff last season and appeared as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when Sandra Oh hosted in March. He is also the only Asian American regular on the show!

This announcement comes a couple weeks after it was announced that Leslie Jones would be leaving the show to pursue other opportunities!

The 45th season of “SNL” premieres September 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.