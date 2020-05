Another family friendly movie has gone straight to streaming as of today at 7pm!

Everyone loves Scooby-Doo!

This latest adventure stars Zac Efron as Fred, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, and Will Forte as Shaggy.

Other big names attached to the film include Ken Jeong, Simon Cowell, Mark Wahlberg and Tracy Morgan.

Just like Trolls: World Tour, Scoobs will be available for a 48-rental at a cost of $19.99