Listen Live

Scottish Broadcaster Does Play-by-Play of a Dog Walk

I can't wait for the rematch

By Darryl on the Drive

Just to give you an idea of how severely bored Sportscasters are;

Andrew Cotter is a Scottish play-by-play broadcaster for the BBC. He covers a variety of sports from rugby to golf, this week he was walking his dogs Mabel & Olive and gave it full professional coverage.

(Video in the tweet below)

Related posts

Barrie Dragon Boat Festival 2020 Cancelled

Disney Offering Reusable Cloth Face Masks

Quarantine Themed Book Titles