Scottish Broadcaster Does Play-by-Play of a Dog Walk
I can't wait for the rematch
Just to give you an idea of how severely bored Sportscasters are;
Andrew Cotter is a Scottish play-by-play broadcaster for the BBC. He covers a variety of sports from rugby to golf, this week he was walking his dogs Mabel & Olive and gave it full professional coverage.
(Video in the tweet below)
Just while I wait for them to have an actual rematch. pic.twitter.com/yVsaXD9bNS
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 29, 2020