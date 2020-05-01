New “If the World Was Ending” in Support of Doctor’s Without Borders
Featuring Kesha, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Niall Horan, Jason Derulo and many more.
JP Saxe and Julia Michaels have released a new version of their hit song “If the World Was Ending” and it features a star-studded line up.
They are using the video to call for donations to Doctor’s Without Borders/ Medecins Sans Frontieres and any money made by Sony or the artists though the video will also go to the cause.
“We are so grateful for the incredible work being done by the those on the frontlines during this global pandemic. We asked some of our friends to sing this song with us to help benefit an organization very close to our hearts, Doctors Without Borders, where all proceeds received by Sony Music and the artists from the video will be donated. At a time when it can sometimes feel like ‘the world is ending,’ we thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are helping so many people in need. Please stay home, stay safe (and don’t actually go over!). – JP Saxe & Julia Michaels