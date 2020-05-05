Season 2 of the Netflix Series Outer Banks is Happening

Outer Banks is a teen drama that will pull you into a binge watching state and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Since premiering on Netflix on April 15th, the 10 episode first Season became an instant hit. It’s easy to watch, reminds of those quick little slightly trashy easy-reading short novels I’d rip through in High School.

With production of TV and movies at a stand still right now it could be a bit of a wait time for Season 2. So take your time watching Season 1.