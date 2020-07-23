Signs That You Have A Modern Man In Your Life!

If you showed this list to a guy 50 years ago, he would have laughed in your face and put his cigarette out in your latte.

Oh, how times have changed!

A new poll asked people to name the top traits of a “modern man” who’s truly comfortable with the current era we’re in. Here are the top ten signs you’re a “modern man”.

1. You do your fair share of the cleaning.

2. You talk openly about your feelings.

3. If your boss or manager was a woman, you’d be totally fine with it.

4. You’re okay discussing your mental health.

5. You’re a good listener.

6. You’re great with kids.

7. You’re openly affectionate.

8. You’d be fine being a stay-at-home dad.

9. You don’t always feel the need to put on a brave face.

10. You stand up against racism and prejudice.

A few more that made the Top 20 were caring about the environment, trying new things, and manscaping.

