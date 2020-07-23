Listen Live

Signs That You Have A Modern Man In Your Life!

THE TOP TRAITS INCLUDE CLEANING, LISTENING, AND TALKING ABOUT THEIR FEELINGS

By Kool Mornings

If you showed this list to a guy 50 years ago, he would have laughed in your face and put his cigarette out in your latte.  

Oh, how times have changed!

 

A new poll asked people to name the top traits of a “modern man” who’s truly comfortable with the current era we’re in.  Here are the top ten signs you’re a “modern man”.

1.  You do your fair share of the cleaning.

2.  You talk openly about your feelings.

3.  If your boss or manager was a woman, you’d be totally fine with it.

4.  You’re okay discussing your mental health.

5.  You’re a good listener.

6.  You’re great with kids.

7.  You’re openly affectionate.

8.  You’d be fine being a stay-at-home dad.

9.  You don’t always feel the need to put on a brave face.

10.  You stand up against racism and prejudice.

A few more that made the Top 20 were caring about the environment, trying new things, and manscaping.

 

