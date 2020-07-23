Signs That You Have A Modern Man In Your Life!
THE TOP TRAITS INCLUDE CLEANING, LISTENING, AND TALKING ABOUT THEIR FEELINGS
If you showed this list to a guy 50 years ago, he would have laughed in your face and put his cigarette out in your latte.
Oh, how times have changed!
A new poll asked people to name the top traits of a “modern man” who’s truly comfortable with the current era we’re in. Here are the top ten signs you’re a “modern man”.
1. You do your fair share of the cleaning.
2. You talk openly about your feelings.
3. If your boss or manager was a woman, you’d be totally fine with it.
4. You’re okay discussing your mental health.
5. You’re a good listener.
6. You’re great with kids.
7. You’re openly affectionate.
8. You’d be fine being a stay-at-home dad.
9. You don’t always feel the need to put on a brave face.
10. You stand up against racism and prejudice.
A few more that made the Top 20 were caring about the environment, trying new things, and manscaping.