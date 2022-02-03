Simon Cowell Breaks Arm in Electric Bike Accident

Cowell took a fall off his e-bike after the bike slipped on a “wet patch” in the road near his London home.

According to sources, Simon slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.

It’s said Simon – who apparently “wasn’t wearing a helmet” – was helped by three passers-by as they made sure he was safe from oncoming traffic.

Related: Simon Says After His Son Turns 10, He Doesn’t Need To Go To School…

Cowell was taken to hospital and released that same evening and was seen with a yellow cast all the way up to the shoulder.

The incident comes 18 months after Simon broke his back after coming off his bike in Los Angeles, which led to a metal rod being inserted into his back.