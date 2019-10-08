Simple Pleasure In Life And Then There’s Mom’s Simple Pleasures!

A new survey found the average American spends $1,796 on ‘simple pleasures’ each year. So things you don’t NEED, but they make you happy. And 78% of us say they’re worth the money.

Here are our ten favourite simple pleasures. Some of which don’t cost anything, they just require free time.

1. Listening to your favourite music. 58% said it’s one of their simple pleasures.

2. Cooking your favourite meal.

3. Eating ice cream.

4. Buying new clothes.

5. Holding hands with someone you love.

6. Going to the movies.

7. Watching a sunrise or sunset.

8. Being able to sleep in with no alarm.

9. A comfortable bed.

10. Taking a long, hot shower. A few that just missed the top ten include air-conditioning, coffee, ordering delivery, and a good drink after a long day.

MOM’s SIMPLE LIFE’S PLEASURES

Taking A pee without interruption from a kid calling you

A quiet house

Quietly checking on the kids and seeming them sleeping

Hot shower

Foot Rub!

Glass of Wine

Taking off your bra

More