Squirrel Hides 200 Walnuts Under Hood of Car

Might want to check under your hood more oftend

By Darryl on the Drive

While we’re raking leaves and putting away patio furniture, squirrels are preparing for winter too!

A Pennsylvania woman noticed a sudden burning smell from her car, when she opened the hood she found out why.

A squirrel worked tirelessly to store away 200 walnuts and bundles of grass for the winter. This led to a timely PSA on how rodents and vehicles don’t mix.

