Squirrel Hides 200 Walnuts Under Hood of Car
Might want to check under your hood more oftend
While we’re raking leaves and putting away patio furniture, squirrels are preparing for winter too!
A Pennsylvania woman noticed a sudden burning smell from her car, when she opened the hood she found out why.
A squirrel worked tirelessly to store away 200 walnuts and bundles of grass for the winter. This led to a timely PSA on how rodents and vehicles don’t mix.
SQUIRREL STASH! A couple discovered that a squirrel was storing nuts for winter in the hood of their car. More than 200 walnuts and a bunch of grass were found under the hood 🐿😂 https://t.co/vhYYdh6AFw pic.twitter.com/bUr1cZKdHj
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 9, 2019