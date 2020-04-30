Listen Live

Staff at ‘Coleman Care Centre’ Barrie Were Treated This Week

Courtesy of RBC in Barrie

By Community Line

RBC surprised the team at Coleman Care Centre on Cundles in Barrie with breakfast sandwiches from Lazy Tulip Cafe in downtown Barrie. 

An incredibly thoughtful act of kindness for the dedicated staff at the Long Term Care Home. While also assisting 2 downtown Barrie locations through a challenging time.  

The same day RBC then surprised the evening and overnight team at Coleman Care Centre with dinner from PIE Wood Fired Pizza in Barrie.

 

Thank you to Dawn @rbc for treating the evening & night team with pizza from @piewoodpizza .. they were sooooo excited!!!! 🍕

