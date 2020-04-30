Staff at ‘Coleman Care Centre’ Barrie Were Treated This Week
Courtesy of RBC in Barrie
RBC surprised the team at Coleman Care Centre on Cundles in Barrie with breakfast sandwiches from Lazy Tulip Cafe in downtown Barrie.
An incredibly thoughtful act of kindness for the dedicated staff at the Long Term Care Home. While also assisting 2 downtown Barrie locations through a challenging time.
Today we had a very special treat.. the folks at @rbc treated our day time team members to the most AMAZING breakfast sandwiches from @lazytulipcafe .. The team was touched & to say thank you to Dawn from RBC for setting this up and Michelle at the Lazy Tulip for the delicious food! #strongertogether #schlegelstrong #supportlocal
The same day RBC then surprised the evening and overnight team at Coleman Care Centre with dinner from PIE Wood Fired Pizza in Barrie.