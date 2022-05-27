The New Season of Stranger Things Is Out TODAY With A WARNING To Parents After The School Shooting…

The new season of “Stranger Things” dropped TODAY . . . and yesterday, Netflix tacked a last-minute warning onto the first episode because of the elementary school shooting in Texas.

The warning states that the first scene contains violence involving children and, “given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

The move comes on the heels of a mass shooting Tuesday which killed 19 children and two adults. The disclaimer will only be shown to viewers in the United States, not globally.

Previously, CBS pulled the FBI season finale which was scheduled to air Tuesday. The finale was set to include a storyline involving a student’s possible involvement in a deadly robbery.

The new season is being split into two parts. “Volume 1” of season four will debut Friday, May 27, while the second half of the fourth season, “Volume 2,” will debut July 1. Many critics have described the new season as darker and scarier than seasons past.

It’s been three years since Stranger Things last had a new season on Netflix. So, we wouldn’t blame you if were feeling a little Upside Down ahead of season four.