Stronger Together Canadian Benefit Show Adds HUGE Names To The Line Up
It’s commercial free and will air on Sunday, April 26th at 6:30pm on a plethora of platforms including on Kool Fm!
Kool Fm WILL BE BROADCASTING Strong Together LIVE beginning at 6:30PM on Sunday, April 26th
Canadian artists, activists, actors and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to front-line workers combatting COVID-19 during the 90-minute show.
Additional names have just been added to the show and include: Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Mike Meyers and the cast of Schitt’s Creek. Amy Poehler is also said to be participating along with Avril Lavigne, Burton Cummings, Christine Sinclair, Cirque Du Soleil, Sam Roberts and more…
Join some of Canada’s biggest TV stars, including @eric_mccormack, @jason_priestley, @howiemandel, and @itsrickmercer as #StrongerTogether, #TousEnsemble salutes our frontline workers, Sunday at 6:30 EDT. pic.twitter.com/TAd24mGGwk
— #StrongerTogether, #TousEnsemble (@StrongerCanada) April 23, 2020
The event is in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stronger Together 🍁 Tous Ensemble, will feature a star-studded lineup in support of front-line workers fighting COVID-19 across Canada. 🇨🇦❤️
Don’t miss it, Sunday at 6:30ep on Global. #StrongerTogether #TousEnsemble pic.twitter.com/1xOQvfDY1I
— Stay At Home TV (@GlobalTV) April 22, 2020