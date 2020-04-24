Stronger Together Canadian Benefit Show Adds HUGE Names To The Line Up

Kool Fm WILL BE BROADCASTING Strong Together LIVE beginning at 6:30PM on Sunday, April 26th

Canadian artists, activists, actors and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to front-line workers combatting COVID-19 during the 90-minute show.

Additional names have just been added to the show and include: Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Mike Meyers and the cast of Schitt’s Creek. Amy Poehler is also said to be participating along with Avril Lavigne, Burton Cummings, Christine Sinclair, Cirque Du Soleil, Sam Roberts and more…

The event is in support of Food Banks Canada’s $150-million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.