Students and Parents will be allowed into the schools to get their belongings!
What's in the desks and lockers?
So if you are hoping to get those indoor shoes or perhaps those snow pants your kid left at school prior to the pandemic- you’re in luck!
According to the letter by Lecce, although classes are cancelled for the rest of the school year, you’ll be able to go back and retrieve your stuff when the right time comes.
Kids and parents will not be permitted to all come at once, each school will notify parents with dates and times in the near future!
— St.Anne Fr.Immersion (@StAFrench) May 19, 2020